Azerbaijan Affirms Itself Pioneer Of Green Energy Projects In S Caucasus

Ulviyya Shahin
In a bid to combat the escalating threat of climate change, the
United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan, and Brazil have announced
the formation of a "troika" alliance aimed at championing an
international accord to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.
This strategic move underscores a concerted effort by these
nations, propelled by the urgency to mitigate the adverse impacts
of climate change and honor commitments made under the Dubai
agreement.
Here poses several questions: Will the Azerbaijani side be able
to achieve its obligations under the framework of the COP project
during 2030–2050? What will the benefits of hosting COP 29 in
Azerbaijan be? Generally, how is Azerbaijan perceived on the global
stage? Does Azerbaijan possess the capacity to fulfil its
commitments under the COP project? While Azerbaijan's primary
revenue comes from the oil sector, it also takes on the
responsibility of hosting initiatives like COP.
In the meantime, it is interesting to study Azerbaijan's ability
to host such an international event and implement commitments from
the perspective of the world community.
Speaking to Azernews , economist Rashad
Hasanov emphasised that oil-producing countries, including
Azerbaijan, are integral parts of the global community and are not
immune to the negative impacts of climate change.
He stressed the importance of these countries actively
participating in proposed initiatives to address environmental
concerns and take on more responsibility in mitigating the
consequences of energy production.
Rashad Hasanov sees the holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan as an
opportunity to raise awareness and bring relevant issues to the
national agenda.
He believes that while the event may temporarily divert the
government's focus and incur additional costs, it can lead to
positive long-term outcomes, such as the implementation of measures
to combat climate change and the integration of environmental goals
into state policies and strategies.
The economist underscored the importance of the government's
continued commitment to these efforts beyond COP29 to fulfil its
obligations under the Convention and contribute positively to
reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Valentina Chabert , Ph.D. Fellow Sapienza
University of Rome and Member of the Advisory Board – The Hague
Research Institute, said in her comment to Azernews that due to its geographical position,
Azerbaijan holds a strategic position as a bridge between the East
and the West, and especially as a fundamental actor for Eurasian
connectivity.
"Globally speaking, Azerbaijan is well-known for its oil & gas
production capability, which enabled the European Commission and
several other European countries (but not only) to consider
Azerbaijan as a reliable partner for granting European energy
security in turbulent times. Indeed, after the Russian invasion of
Ukraine, Azerbaijan has been included in the EU strategy aimed at
diminishing energy dependency on Russia. Similarly, through the
Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan plays an equal strategic position, as
it allows it to circumvent Russia while exploiting different trade
and transportation routes."
"In my opinion, hosting COP29 will be particularly beneficial
for Azerbaijan. We do not have to forget that this great
opportunity also represents one of the most recent and important
examples of confidence-building measures between Armenia and
Azerbaijan after years of war and occupation. Indeed, in exchange
for a number of war prisoners, Armenia supported Azerbaijan's
candidacy to host COP29, thereby opening up novel prospects to
reach peace in the region," she added.
According to V. Chabert, the fact that Azerbaijan's primary
revenue comes from the oil sector should not be treated as an
indicator of a possible failure of COP29 initiatives.
"First of all, it is a well-established and important practice
to hold Conference of the parties in oil-producing countries, as
well as a way of spreading awareness among polluting countries on
the importance of climate-related issues. Secondly, over the last
few years, Azerbaijan has been trying to affirm itself as a pioneer
of green energy projects in the South Caucasus. An example is the
reconstruction of Karabakh, in which smart villages will
proliferate in the next few years following the model of the
already rebuilt Aghali village in Zangilan district. Moreover, in
November 2021, during the 26th COP held in Glasgow, Azerbaijan
renewed its voluntary obligations by reducing the amount of GHG
emissions by 40% by 2050 and declaring the liberated territories a
“net zero emission” zone. Karabakh, East Zangazur, and the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been declared green energy
zones, as these regions have a significant potential to use various
resources of renewable energy (hydropower, solar power, wind power,
and geothermal power). Eventually, in recent years, accelerating
the use of renewable energy became a key element of Azerbaijan's
energy policy."
In conclusion, the formation of the troika by COP hosts marks a
pivotal moment in the global fight against climate change. By
uniting behind the common goal of limiting global warming to 1.5
degrees Celsius, the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil underscore their
commitment to collective action and international solidarity.
However, translating aspirations into tangible outcomes will
require sustained political will, innovative financing solutions,
and inclusive engagement. As the world stands at a crossroads, the
troika offers a beacon of hope in navigating the complex challenges
of climate change and forging a path towards a more sustainable and
resilient future.
