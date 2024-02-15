Arab League Chief, Brazil President Urge Ending War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, now on a visit to Cairo, underlined the need of unity against continued Israeli occupation war in the Gaza Strip to stop permanently the bloodshed of Palestinian civilians.

During their meeting on Thursday, they affirmed the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Strip, in line with a sustainable mechanism, according to a statement from the League's Secretariat.

Aboul-Gheit said that he looks forward to Brazil's continued support to the Palestinian cause in all international arenas, mainly in the current phase, which is witnessing an unprecedented attack launched by the Israeli occupation on the Strip, it stated.

This happens in light of "clear international failure" to achieve ceasefire, it said.

During a meeting with Arab League's permanent delegates, Lula affirmed the significance of finding a solution to the Palestinian cause via peaceful methods, through the UN, calling for the release of captives and holding political negotiations that lead to the establishment of the Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Aboul-Gheit expressed appreciation to Lula and his inspiring experiment to the countries of South, lauding ties between the Arab world and Brazil on all levels.

Lula met with Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, and the two sides covered a number of international and regional dossiers on common concern. (end)

