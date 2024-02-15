Fd Productions And Asher Laub Present A Symphony Of Hope And Faith: Mi Sheberach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orchestral Single

A 40 piece symphonic version of a classic Israeli song inspired by the film Raid On Antebbe.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FD Productions and Asher Laub have collaborated to create a symphonic version of Mi Sheberach, a classic Israeli song inspired by the 1976 film Raid On Antebbe. The song, which means“May He Who Blesses” in Hebrew, is a prayer for the healing and protection of those in need.The symphonic version features Asher Laub, a violinist, composer, producer and live performer, who plays the main theme of the song, accompanied by a full orchestra of winds, percussion, strings and brass. The arrangement creates a powerful and emotional sound, reminiscent of a movie soundtrack. The song follows a 4/4 time signature and a minor chord progression, creating a sense of urgency and suspense. The song also features rhythmic ostinatos, which are repeated patterns of notes, that add energy and drive to the music. The melody, however, has a hopeful and uplifting feel, reflecting the faith and courage of the Israeli commandos who rescued the hostages from the hijacked plane in Uganda, and the hope and compassion of all those who pray for the well-being of others.Mi Sheberach is more than just a musical piece, it is a tribute to the human spirit and a message of hope and faith for all of humanity. It is a piece intended to“touch your heart and soul, and make your listeners feel the same” according to Laub.The symphonic version of Mi Sheberach is available on all major streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. You can also visit the official website of fd productions and Asher Laub to learn more about their work and upcoming projects.

