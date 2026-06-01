Oil And Gas Sector Aims To Predict Risks In Advance - Caspian AI Institute

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The oil and gas sector aims to predict risks in advance, Machine Learning Manager at Caspian AI Institute, Ulvi Zamanbayov, said at a panel discussion within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today, Trend reports.

He noted that the main priority in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the oil and gas industry is safety, and therefore, the transition to fully automated, closed-loop systems should be carried out in stages.

According to him, since the oil and gas sector is a high-risk area, the cost of mistakes here is very high, and safety should be at the center of all decisions.

"We aren't trying to fully automate everything right away. First of all, it's important to ensure the security of systems, maintain human control, and ensure maximum participation of the business side in the processes. Only then can we move to broader automation," he explained.

Zamanbayov pointed out that the main goal in the industry is to move from a reactive approach to a predictive and recommendatory approach.

"Instead of solving problems after they occur, we are working to identify risks in advance, predict production, and propose the most optimal action options," he emphasized.

According to him, the Caspian AI Institute, established at the initiative of SOCAR, is working on the development of artificial intelligence solutions by bringing together specialists in various fields.

"Our team includes geologists, chemical engineers, software and data science specialists. This approach allows us to better understand business needs and industry-specific features. It is also important to involve user representatives in the process as product owners during project development," said Zamanbayov.

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