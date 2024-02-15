Techmediabreaks Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Collaborates To Bring Unique Platform To New Customers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS)

is a Nevada incorporated digital technology corporation engaged in innovative business segments for intelligent acoustics and 5G multimodal communication technology in China. The company has announced that on Feb. 2, 2024, Guozhong Times (Beijing) Technology Ltd., a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by Datasea, has entered into a cooperation agreement with Hangzhou Chongda Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chongda”) to increase the sales of 5G multimodal communication services in China.“We are pleased to enter into this new collaboration as it will help to identify potential customers that need our 5G multimodal communication delivery services and enable us to quickly roll out our unique platform to new customers,” said Datasea CEO Zhixin Liu.“We believe that Datasea can capitalize on more opportunities of this nature to generate revenue and it is in line with our mission to become a leading provider of digital technology solutions as well as our unwavering commitment to the 5G multimodal communication market in China. At the same time, the company is negotiating with major potential clients of 5G multimodal communication services and expects to reach more agreements.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a leading provider of products, services and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in innovative industries, intelligent acoustics and 5G multimodal communication, especially focusing on ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology. The company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal communication segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies in intelligent acoustics, utilizing ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and is also developing innovations in directional sound and medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to mark its global presence. This underlies Datasea's commitment to intelligent acoustics and its intent to offer leading edge acoustic solutions to the U.S. market. For additional information about the company, visit

.

