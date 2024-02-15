Virtual Field Unveils 24-2C Exam At SECO2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

No-Cost Upgrade Enables More Precise Disease Detection and Monitoring

- Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual FieldNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Field, a leader in virtual visual field testing, today announced the integration of the 24-2C exam into its comprehensive eye exam experience. Virtual Field will be showcasing its advanced capabilities to thousands of eye care professionals at SECO2024, one of the world's premier optometry events.The 24-2C represents the forefront of visual field testing. By incorporating this exam, Virtual Field further enhances its already robust testing capabilities to facilitate detection and monitoring of eye disease.Key Benefits of the 24-2C in the Virtual Field Eye Exam Experience:Greater Precision: The inclusion of 10 additional test points in the central 10° allows for the identification of subtle changes, significantly enhancing early detection and monitoring.Improved Patient and Provider Experience: The streamlined testing protocols of the 24-2C, combined with the comfort and convenience of the Virtual Field headset, reduces examination time, enabling more efficient patient assessments and increasing provider productivity.Seamless No-Cost Upgrade: The 24-2C testing capability is automatically available, at no extra cost, to existing Virtual Field providers, ensuring a remote, hassle-free upgrade.Virtual Field's innovative, integrated suite of eye exams are renowned for efficiency, precision, and focus on patient comfort. They enable eye care professionals to quickly complete a comprehensive set of assessments, including pupillometry and kinetic visual field testing, ensuring thorough and effective patient evaluations. More than 1.5 million exams have been conducted by thousands of professionals using Virtual Field.Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, said, "The integration of the 24-2C test into the easy and accurate Virtual Field eye exam experience marks a significant advancement in care. We are thrilled to showcase this exam at SECO2024, the first major industry event of the year. Our dedication to providing state-of-the-art capabilities, at no extra cost, is a testament to our commitment to empower eye care professionals to efficiently deliver superior care and improve patient outcomes."Experience Virtual Field at SECO2024Discover the latest in visual field exams by visiting Virtual Field at booth 1650 during SECO 2024, Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, at the Georgia World Conference Center.SECO 2024 is one of the largest optometric educational meetings globally, attracting professionals and industry leaders for knowledge sharing, networking, and showcasing the latest advancements in eye care.Learn More:The Virtual Field VF3 ProSchedule a live demonstrationAbout Virtual FieldVirtual Field is at the forefront of virtual visual field testing, with more than 1.5 million exams completed on its platform. The company's mission revolves around transforming the eye exam experience. Utilized by thousands of practitioners, from budding doctors to top-tier hospitals, Virtual Field's user-friendly headset and integrated product suite has become an indispensable part of patient testing, diagnosis, and eye care practice growth. For more information, visit Virtual Field's website .

