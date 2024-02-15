IILM University\'S Literature Festival Highlights The Convergence Of Diversity And Creativity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 14, 2024: In a grand celebration of diversity and creativity in contemporary arts and literature, IILM University\'s two-day Literature Festival brought together eminent authors, readers, and thinkers for engaging sessions, captivating performances, and insightful discussions.



Based on the theme, \'\'Identity Narratives: Exploring Diversity in Contemporary Literature,\" the remarkable event was held on February 8th and 9th, 2024 and was organised by the School of Liberal Arts at IILM University.



The festival commenced with an inaugural speech by Ms. Somya Sharma, Assistant Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication, followed by a warm Welcome Address by Prof (Dr.) Taruna Gautam, Vice Chancellor of the University. The day unfolded with a captivating musical performance by students, enabling a joyful celebration environment.



A key highlight of the day was the \'Artist Spotlight\' session featuring prominent musician and singer Ms. Vidya Shah. Sharing insights into her craft, Ms. Shah emphasised the significance of patience and repetition in mastering any art form.



She also discussed the current state of national funding for artists and the blurred line between entertainment and culture.



The insightful discussion was followed by the \'Colorful Canvas Challenge,\' in which students expressed their interpretations of identity via visual art mediums. The comprehensive competition fostered harmony, understanding and promoted dialogue and expression.



In addition, students exhibited their creativity in the \'Cathartic: Expressions of Art\' competition, designing book covers inspired by literary classics. Their innovative interpretations enchanted the audience and highlighted the potential of visual storytelling in literature.



The festival continued with enthralling performances by students, including classical dance and musical renditions.



A panel discussion featuring distinguished personalities such as Mr. Suhail Mathur (Author and Co-Founder of The Book Bakers), Mr. Sharif D Rangekar (Author and Director of Rainbow Film Festival), and Ms. Rachana Yadav (Managing Director of Hans Magazine) delved into identity and literature, emphasising the importance of diverse voices in contemporary literary discourse.



The panel also underlined the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community in representing themselves and the struggles of Indian authors in the literary world.



\'\'The IILM University\'s Literature Festival served as a unique platform to promote inclusivity with thought-provoking sessions, stunning performances, and expansive discussions. Bringing together preeminent individuals from diverse backgrounds and converging ideas, passions and perspectives, the event reflected the transformative potential of creativity,\'\' said Aditi Gupta, Assistant Professor- English Literature.



Post the thought-provoking session, noted author and academician Dr. Devapriya Roy deciphered the intricate connection between identity and narrative. She also underscored the significance of graphic novels and comics as effective mediums for communicating powerful stories to young people.



The Literature Festival culminated with an extensive book-reading session by celebrated author Dr. Nandini Sen on her book, \"The Second Wife and Other Stories.\" Her presentation offered the audience profound insights into the themes of feminism and societal observation.





About IILM



The IILM Educational group was founded by Ram Krishnan and Sons Charitable Trust in 1993. With more than 28 years of experience in training future entrepreneurs and leaders, it has emerged as one of the distinguished Universities in Delhi NCR. The University has been set up under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Act 2022, which focuses on fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Technology, Innovation, Law, and Entrepreneurship.



It is located at 16-18 Knowledge Park II Greater Noida, with a built-up area of over 26 acres. The educational group has another university campus in Gurugram. The University has been set up under The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 10 of 2018). It is located in Sector 53 Gurugram, with a built-up area of over 1.5 lac sq feet known for its state-of-the-art facilities.

