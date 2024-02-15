British biopharmaceutical GSK finalizes acquisition deal with Aiolos Bio

(MENAFN) In a recent press release issued on Thursday, British biopharmaceutical powerhouse GSK announced the successful finalization of its acquisition deal with Aiolos Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.



The acquisition, valued at approximately USD1.4 trillion, signifies GSK's strategic move towards bolstering its portfolio in addressing the unmet medical requirements of patients grappling with respiratory and inflammatory conditions.



Through this transaction, GSK aims to leverage Aiolos Bio's expertise and innovative pipeline to enhance its capabilities in developing advanced treatments for a diverse range of health challenges in these critical therapeutic areas, as highlighted in the press release.



The acquisition of the company contains "AIO-001, a potentially best-in-class, long-acting anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) monoclonal antibody ready to enter phase II clinical development for the treatment of adult patients with asthma."



"AIO-001 could expand GSK’s respiratory biologics portfolio to potentially reach the 40 percent of severe asthma patients with low T2 inflammation," it further mentioned.



As per the purchasing agreement between companies, GSK will provide an initial payment of USD1 billion along with potential additional regulatory milestone payments "up to USD400 million in certain success-based regulatory milestone payments."

