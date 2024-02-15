               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Maintain Official Register Of Space Objects


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending some decrees related to the implementation of the law“On space activities” of June 24, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the decree, space objects have been added to the “List of types of property registered in the official registers of movable property and the administrative bodies that carry out their registration”.

The official register of space objects in Azerbaijan will be maintained by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

