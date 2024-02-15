Azerbaijan To Maintain Official Register Of Space Objects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending
some decrees related to the implementation of the law“On space
activities” of June 24, 2023, Trend reports.
According to the decree, space objects have been added to the
“List of types of property registered in the official registers of
movable property and the administrative bodies that carry out their
registration”.
The official register of space objects in Azerbaijan will be
maintained by the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport.
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.