Globalmanagergroup Is Happy To Relaunch The ISO 15189 Auditor Training Kit With Editable PPT Slides

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Globalmanagergroup is delighted to relaunch the ISO 15189 Internal Auditor Training Presentation PPT slides for medical laboratories. The ISO 15189:2022 auditor training for medical laboratories includes over 290 editable PPT slides and approximately. The most recent edition of ISO 15189, an international standard that outlines the standards for competence and quality in medical laboratories, is ISO 15189:2022.



The ISO 15189 Auditor Training PPT Kit, a new offering from Global Manager Group in the training market, is a comprehensive manual for training internal auditors and implementing a quality management system in medical laboratories that complies with the updated ISO 15189:2022 standard. Internal auditors who wish to get certified under ISO 15189 must complete training on system requirements, documentation, and auditing procedures. For auditors and consultants, Global Manager Group has an ISO 15189 PPT kit that is the ideal answer.



The editable PowerPoint presentation kit for the ISO 15189:2022 auditor training comprises 290 slides, a user Manual, ISO 15189 Audit Checklist, Handouts, Audit Forms and additional reference materials. Six essential modules are included in the kit: Steps for Accreditation, Documentation, Internal Audit, Overview of ISO 15189:2022, Requirements, and Internal Audit Records. To assist trainees in understanding ISO 15189:2022 requirements, the trainer's guide and handouts offer editable documents organised into six chapters, totalling approximately 100 pages. Workshops and case studies are also included in the kit to assess how effective the training was. About 500 questions make up the ISO 15189:2022 Audit Checklist, which is used to confirm that medical laboratories' quality management systems are being implemented. To conduct an ISO 15189 internal audit at a medical laboratory, four sample auditing formats are offered.



Preparing training presentations for internal programs can be expedited with the help of the ISO 15189 training - editable ppt package, which offers a compact and customisable presentation style. With over 25 years of experience in ISO certification and auditing, it is created by knowledgeable ISO consultants and educators. Globally, the kit is very well-liked and is intended to improve the expertise of qualified auditors working in organizations. Buyers will receive value for their money and complete customer satisfaction with the kit.



The Ready-to-use ISO 15189:2022 Training Kit for Medical Laboratories saves time by preparing internal auditor training materials for in-house programs. Users can easily modify templates and create training materials within a day. The kit helps establish strong internal control, customizes presentations, and adds local audio clips. Sample auditing forms and checklists help learn system auditing and quality management. A sample ISO 15189:2022 auditor training certificate is provided after workshops and case studies. For more information, visit here:



Quality management, food safety, environmental management, information security, and occupational health and safety management systems are just a few of the consulting services offered by Global Manager Group. The Global Manager Group's proficiency in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, HACCP - Codex Document, and other domains has positioned it as a prominent brand among ISO consultants globally. With more than 1800 clients, Global Manager Group is a reputable management and ISO-certified consultant in India. The company runs a well-known website where pre-made study guides and slide shows are sold for a range of global systems and management certifications.









