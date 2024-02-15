President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Serbian President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to
Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Serbian Republic, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
sincerely congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the
occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Serbia.
Thanks to your decisive leadership, friendly Serbia is
developing comprehensively and achieving great successes. The
outcomes of the snap parliamentary elections held in your country
at the end of last year clearly reaffirmed the support of your
people for your nationwide policy and your diligent activities, as
well as the trust and confidence they have in you.
We attach great importance to the development of
Azerbaijan-Serbia relations, which are rooted in cherished
traditions and built on solid foundations such as mutual respect
and support. We are very pleased with the strengthening of friendly
ties between our countries, and the expansion of fruitful
cooperation and strategic partnership day by day. I would like to
particularly mention our mutual support within international
organizations.
The high level of our political relations, reciprocal high-level
visits, and continuous contacts play a significant role in
enriching our activities across all areas with a new content. The
recent inauguration of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector is
another tangible example of our successful and continuous
cooperation in the energy sector.
Our bilateral agenda currently covers a wide range of issues. I
believe that we will continue our joint efforts successfully to
fully utilize the great potential of Azerbaijan-Serbia friendship
and cooperation and further strengthen our strategic partnership in
line with the interests of our peoples.
On such a pleasant day, I wish you robust health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Serbia
everlasting peace and well-being.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 12 February 2024"
