Merdeka 118 ... Modern Malaysian Landmark In Historical Area

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdulllah Boqus

KULA LUMPUR Feb 15 (KUNA)-- Merdeka 118, formerly known as Menara Warisan Merdeka, stands as a 118-story mega tall skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at a height of 678.9 metres. It is the second-tallest building and structure in the world, only behind the Burj Khalifa.

Merdeka, which means "independence" in Malay was built to commemorate the historic moments on the eve of August 31 when the first Prime Minister of Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman made the Declaration of Independence in 1957.

The USD-1 landmark was constructed in three phases and consists of 400,000 square meters of residential, hotel and commercial space and is a mix of office spaces, and retail outlets and an observatory floor which will be the highest observation deck in Southeast Asia. (end) bb