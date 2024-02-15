J&J Green Paper Inc. Join The List Of Sponsors Supporting Planet Patrol's Miami Children's Environmental Congress 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

J&J Green Paper is strongly dedicated to building a greener, more sustainable world for future generations.

J&J Green Paper supports Planet Patrol's mission to raise awareness and empower children to respond to environmental challenges.

- Rick Bulman, CEO of J&J Green PaperMIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- J&J Green Paper Inc., a cutting-edge biodegradable paper coating technology firm, is among the local sponsors supporting Planet Patrol's event,“Miami Children's Environmental Congress 2024,” which will focus on the impact of plastic on the environment.Based out of Miami, J&J Green Paper is the creator of an innovative compound called JANUS, which produces water-resistant paper and paper packaging without using toxic oil-based materials. Driven by a strong commitment to reducing waste and the carbon footprint across the packaging industry, J&J Green Paper supports Planet Patrol's mission to raise awareness and empower children to respond to environmental challenges."J&J Green Paper is strongly dedicated to building a greener, more sustainable world for future generations. We are committed to supporting Planet Patrol's Miami Children's Environment Congress 2024, which aims to educate elementary school students about environmental care and responsibility," stated Rick Bulman, CEO of J&J Green Paper. "Creating a sustainable future requires collaborative efforts and community investment, and strategic partnerships are critical to inspiring change and encouraging the adoption of eco-conscious practices."The Miami Children's Environmental Congress 2024 will address the adverse effects of plastic on the environment. Every year, 19-23 million tons of plastic waste leaks into aquatic ecosystems, polluting lakes, rivers, and seas. While recycling can help reduce the global burden, only a small percentage of waste is recycled, and plastic is still being made and used, leaving microplastics contaminating humans, animals, and the environment."The continuous use of plastic can cause severe harm to marine life, reduce food safety, contaminate water supplies, negatively impact coastal tourism, and contribute to climate change. These are environmental challenges that are especially impactful to South Florida. At J&J Green Paper, we are taking an active role in developing environmentally friendly products, and we believe that education and awareness about environmental responsibility are equally essential to facing these challenges," said Bulman.The Miami Children's Environment Congress 2024 will occur on February 15th and 16th, from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm, at the AUA School located at 375 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33136. The target audience is children aged between 8 and 11 years old. Experienced environmentalists and artists will lead the children through a series of interactive workshops, problem-solving sessions, and advocacy platforms.For more details about the event, please visit .

Hilda Juan Sabina Covo Communications

Sabina Covo Communications

+1 786-329-5029

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram