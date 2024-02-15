Spain, Ireland request EU to urgently reassess relationship with Israel

(MENAFN) Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez announced on Wednesday that Spain and Ireland have formally requested the European Commission to urgently reassess its relationship with Israel. This call comes in response to Israel's imminent ground offensive in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.



“The EU’s commitment to human rights and dignity can have no exceptions,” Sanchez wrote in a post on X, underlining the “critical situation in Rafah.”



Premier Pedro Sanchez of Spain and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland jointly addressed a formal letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to reports from Spanish and Irish broadcasters.



In the letter, as reported by the Spanish and Irish dailies, the leaders urge the commission to “undertake an urgent review of whether Israel is complying with its obligations, including under the EU/Israel Association Agreement, which makes respect for human rights and democratic principles an essential element of the relationship.”



The letter further suggests that if the European Commission determines there has been a breach of human rights, it should recommend "appropriate measures" for the European Council to deliberate upon.



In the letter, the leaders expressed that they were "deeply concerned" regarding the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the gravity of the matter, further mentioning: “The expanded Israeli military operation in the Rafah area poses a grave and imminent threat that the international community must urgently confront.”



They emphasized that there is "widespread concern" regarding Israel's potential breaches of international humanitarian law (IHL) and human rights laws. Additionally, they underscored the significance of adhering to the binding measures and assessments outlined by the International Court of Justice.

