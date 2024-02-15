US Justice Dept claims Biden`s son`s cell phone had pictures of illicit drugs

(MENAFN) The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has disclosed that Hunter Biden's personal phone contained images of "apparent" crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, during the time he faced accusations of providing false information about his illegal substance use on a federal form before purchasing a firearm in October 2018. The revelations come as part of a ten-page court filing by the DOJ, presenting drug-related images and text messages allegedly authored by Hunter Biden in April, November, and December 2018.



Special Counsel David Weiss issued three charges related to gun offenses against Biden in September, including making false statements on a federal firearms form and the illegal possession of a gun as a prohibited person. The DOJ filing indicates that before October 12, 2018, Hunter Biden took photos of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia on his phone.



Additionally, it reveals that prior to the firearm purchase, Biden routinely sent messages discussing the purchase of drugs.



Furthermore, the filing points to messages in which Hunter Biden communicated with his girlfriend about meeting a drug dealer and smoking crack on October 13 and 14, 2018. Notably, his former partner, Hallie Biden, who was previously married to his late brother Beau Biden, discarded the firearm on October 23, 2018, according to the DOJ.



These revelations add a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal proceedings against Hunter Biden, shedding light on his interactions with law enforcement and the circumstances surrounding the firearm charges.







