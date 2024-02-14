House Intel Chairman Announces 'Serious National Security Threat,' Sources Say It Is Related To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the US House Intelligence Committee have received information about a serious threat to national security posed by Russia.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by CNN .

"House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner has made information concerning a“serious national security threat”. Two sources and a US official tell CNN the threat is related to Russia," the report said.

According to many CNN sources, this intelligence is "very sensitive".

As noted, Turner sent a letter to his congressional colleagues in the morning, in which he mentioned the urgent problem "regarding destabilising foreign military capabilities".

One of CNN's informed interlocutors confirmed that it was about Russian capabilities, "which we have recently learned about".

The members of the Intelligence Committee voted to share this information with the rest of Congress. "Turner is also calling on President Joe Biden to declassify 'all information relating to this threat.'" the newspaper said.

As reported by Ukrinform, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he was confident that both Democrats and Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee would approve a bill with USD 95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and other allies if it comes to a vote.