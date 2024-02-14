Kazakhstan Ready To Provide Ample Opportunities For Oil, Gas Exploration To Qatari Companies - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan is
ready to provide ample opportunities for oil and gas exploration to
Qatari companies, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
said during the Kazakh-Qatari investment roundtable in Doha,
Trend reports.
According to him, the energy sector is the basis of interaction
between the two countries.
“We are implementing global best practices to make significant
discoveries possible. For this aim, I invite Qatari energy
companies to actively participate in projects in geological
exploration, petrochemicals, transportation and processing of oil
and gas," the head of state noted.
"We are expecting the signing of agreements with Power
International Holding on the construction of gas processing plants
at the Kashagan field, as well as on the construction of the
Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent and Aktobe-Kostanay gas pipelines today. This
is a very promising initiative. We hope that negotiations on the
construction of another gas processing project in Kashagan will
soon yield practical results," added Tokayev.
