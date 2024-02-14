Q&I Launches JEE Advanced Learning Solution On Saraswati Puja Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India

Q&I, a pioneer in education technology, is proud to unveil its highly anticipated JEE Advanced Solution, launched on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja. This momentous release, spearheaded by Vinay Singh, Executive Director and CEO of Thomson Digital and Q&I, heralds a new era in exam preparation, aiming to revolutionize the JEE Advanced experience for students and educators alike.





Key Highlights

Topic and Chapter Level Questions : Q&I JEE Advanced solution provides questions tailored to specific topics and chapters, covering various question types like multiple-choice, comprehension, integers, and match the following.





Assessment and Feedback : Students can assess their current standing and chances of success. Q&I offers feedback on performance to help students identify strengths and weaknesses.





Personalized Recommendations : Based on performance, Q&I gives personalized recommendations on topics to focus on, optimizing study time and addressing weak areas effectively.





Simulated Exam Environment : Q&I simulates real exam environment, helping students experience exam pressure and time constraints, leading to improved confidence and test-taking strategies.





Unlimited Mock Tests : Q&I offers unlimited mock tests based on the latest exam patterns, allowing students to practice extensively and refine their exam skills.





Vinay Singh, Executive Director and CEO of Thomson Digital and Q&I , conveyed his excitement, stating, "The launch of Q&I's JEE Advanced Solutions on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionize education technology. Our goal is to equip both students and educators with tools that foster enriching and collaborative learning experiences."





To learn more about Q&I's JEE Advanced Solutions, visit .





About Q&I

Q&I, an innovative EdTech platform by Thomson Digital, is developed by experts from IITs, NITs, and IISER. It aims to redefine entrance exam preparation in India through AI and ML technologies, offering a unique and personalized learning experience for students and teachers alike.





About Thomson Digital

With five decades of experience, Thomson Digital is a leading digital publishing solutions provider, empowering publishers with intelligent solutions. Collaborating closely with customers, the group delivers transformative workflow and technology solutions, e-learning, content development, processing, and rich media development to meet diverse business objectives.