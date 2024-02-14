Delay In Culvert Construction At Shalimar Prolongs Motorists' Ordeal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The inordinate delay in constructing a ten-meter-long culvert next to the shrine of Syed Meerak Shah Kashani (R.A.) on Shalimar road has caused inconvenience to pilgrims and motorists alike for about two months.
The work on the ten-meter-long culvert near the shrine, according to the residents, began in December of last year. Nevertheless, the executing agency has not been able to finish the small project, causing immense hardships to motorists and pilgrims.
They urged the authorities to expedite the construction work so that the residents do not face difficulties, asserting that the busy road stand closed for about two months as a result of the executing agency's inordinate delay.
“We have to take another route to reach Lal Chowk from Shalimar as the construction of a small culvert measuring ten meters near the shrine has resulted in inconvenience to both commuters and the pilgrims visiting the shrine,” Mohammad Maqbool, a local resident told Kashmir Observer.
Although acknowledging the delay, Tariq Ahmad, the contractor tasked with constructing the culvert, said that traffic will resume on the route by February 25. Read Also Sub-zero temp continue in Kashmir, minus 4.7°C in Srinagar Over 380 E-bicycles Vandalised, 5 Stolen in Srinagar
“We are working to reopen the section of road as soon as possible. The work began in January only and we acknowledge the fact that people might have experienced difficulties. We are waiting for the culvert to completely dry as vehicles cannot pass over it until the necessary condition is satisfied,” the contractor told Kashmir Observer.
The road was frequently filled with water, creating problems for the people, he added, which is why a pipe culvert was constructed next to the shrine to facilitate the water flow.
“We will expedite the work and ensure the culvert is completed before 25th
of this month. The traffic will be restored at the earliest,” an official of the Roads and Bridges Department told Kashmir Observer.
