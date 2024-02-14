UN Deputy Secretary-General: Attack On Rafah In Gaza Could 'Lead To Slaughter'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Martin Griffiths, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs and Head of the UN Relief and Works Agency has described the“Israeli invasion” of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as unprecedented in terms of intensity, ruthlessness, and extent.

This senior UN official continues to characterize the consequences of the invasion on Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza, as catastrophic and has warned of its repercussions.

In a statement by Mr. Martin Griffiths regarding the Israeli military aggression, it is noted that Rafah, with more than one million Palestinian refugees, is filled with people who, as he puts it, are“staring death in the face.”

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has ordered the country's army to prepare to crush Hamas in Rafah. Despite increasing warnings from Western allies about attacking the city, he has once again emphasized the implementation of the invasion plan for Rafah and stated that Israel will work on the safe exit of non-combatants.

The continued intense bombardment of Rafah and the widespread slaughter of refugees by Israel have prompted global warnings about these brutal attacks.

It is worth mentioning that according to the latest figures provided by Gaza health authorities, 28,473 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks in the past few months.

