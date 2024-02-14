Valentine's Day Google Doodle: Find Your Perfect Elemental Match With Google's Chemistry-Themed Interactive Doodle

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle is celebrating Valentine's Day 2024 with a special scientific twist. This year's doodle will take you into the world of chemistry and uncover your perfect elemental match. As Google Doodle says,“There's no stronger bond than love, especially when the chemistry is just right.”The interactive Doodle has a Chemistry Cu Pd where you can take element personality quiz and understand which is the element your personality relate to the most. Then, just like your dating apps you can select your ideal match element by swiping right. See what element you connect, Chlorine, Bromine, Hydrogen, Iodine, Nitrogen etc Read: Happy Valentine's Day: Think beyond roses and chocolates, secure your partner's future with these 5 financial giftsAs per Google Doodle,“Choose an avatar from the periodic table or take a quiz to get matched to the one that best fits your personality. Then it's time to start swiping through profiles of various elements to make bonds! Each element is very different so be sure to read their profiles so you know when to swipe right.”Also Read: Valentine's Day 2024: From DDLJ to Jab We Met; 10 movies, series to watch to celebrate your special day

Meanwhile, the origin of this day can be traced back to the story of St. Valentine who is remembered for his selfless acts of help for couples. It is said that St. Valentine was sentenced to imprisonment and beheaded by Emperor Claudius II for solemnizing the marriage of couples secretly. On the day of his execution, St. Valentine sent a note to Julia, the blind daughter of the jailer, that mentioned 'Your Valentine'. Since then, Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14 Read: Happy Valentine's Day: Thoughtful gift ideas to impress your partner on February 14Valentine's Day is also associated with Lupercalia-an ancient Roman festival for fertility- and Cupid, the Roman God of love and desire Read: Valentine's Day 2024: Liquor Ban imposed in several parts of Bengaluru for 3 days starting 14 February. Here is whyThis day not only teaches us to appreciate the love in every form of our relationships but also helps us to realize the importance of the most beautiful connection in our lives. Valentine's Day also carries a beautiful message that 'Love is the most beautiful feeling and we should value our close relationships. Our loved ones are the biggest strength in our lives.'

MENAFN14022024007365015876ID1107850130