Supercharge Workplace Efficiency With UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE™: Transforming Business Communications With AI Technology

""At UNIVERGE BLUE, we understand the critical role that effective communication plays in driving business success," said Adam Uthe, Marketing Manager at UNIVERGE BLUE."

United States - Feb 13, 2024 - UNIVERGE BLUE, a leading provider of communication solutions, introduces UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE, released in December 2023, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to supercharge workplace efficiency and productivity.

As the heartbeat of business communications, UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE is seamlessly integrated within UNIVERGE BLUE's Intelligent Communications Platform, revolutionizing the way businesses work. By harnessing the power of Generative AI, Large Language Models, and Natural Language Processing, UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE empowers businesses of all sizes to enhance employee collaboration, elevate customer care, protect intellectual property, and achieve greater mobility, efficiency, productivity, and cost savings.

"With UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE, we're empowering businesses to unlock their team's true potential by providing them with the tools and insights they need to thrive in today's fast-paced environment."

Key features of UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE include:

AI Assistant: Enhance productivity by leveraging Generative AI to help employees access information easily and automate repetitive or time-consuming tasks.

Audio Transcription: Receive automatic transcriptions of voicemail, video, and customer call recordings, enabling seamless communication and collaboration.

Notes & Action Items: Identify key topics and actionable items during video meetings, streamlining communication and driving efficient decision-making.

Virtual Backgrounds: Reduce distractions and enhance visual privacy during meetings, particularly in remote environments.

In addition to enhancing workplace efficiency, UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE also empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences through UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE, the intelligent contact centre solution. Key features of UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE within UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE include:

AI Sentiment Analysis: Automatically identify the emotional tone of customer calls, enabling businesses to deliver personalized support experiences.

AI Agent: Intelligently chat with customers, interpret their needs, and efficiently route them through the support experience, driving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

AI Interaction Summary: Automate call notetaking and improve supervisor coaching, freeing frontline users to serve more customers effectively.

Workflow Automation: Flag customer interactions based on keywords and automate assignment to quality assurance analysts for review, ensuring compliance and driving operational efficiency.

Transcription Redaction: Automatically redact sensitive content from call transcriptions to protect customer privacy and facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements.

"UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE is everything your organization needs to stay productive," added Adam Uthe . "By leveraging the power of AI technology, businesses can unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction, positioning themselves for success in today's competitive market."

About UNIVERGE BLUE:

UNIVERGE BLUE is a leading provider of communication solutions, empowering businesses to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly in today's digital world. With a comprehensive suite of cloud-based communication tools, UNIVERGE BLUE helps businesses of all sizes stay connected and productive, driving efficiency, innovation, and growth.

