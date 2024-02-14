Community: Joseph Borrell Is Biased, Trying To Create Tension Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Western Azerbaijan Community made a statement on the
unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan voiced by J. Borrell on
February 13 during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign
Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Azernews reports.
A statement from the Western Azerbaijan Community said:
Joseph Borrel, the European Union (EU) High Representative for
International Relations and Security Policy, is trying to create
tension in the prospects for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia
by showing open bias.
It was noted that in his statement after the EU-Armenia
Partnership Council meeting on February 13, the high
representative, following his tradition, expressed a number of
anti-Azerbaijani opinions:
"Joseph Borrel ignored the fact that the Armenian army wounded
an Azerbaijani border guard on February 12, after a long period of
calm in the border zone, and tried to question the steps taken by
the Azerbaijani side in accordance with the right to self-defense.
. . .
The strange proposal of the EU representative to withdraw troops
from the border region is primarily directed against the
sovereignty of Azerbaijan and is aimed at putting the occupying
Armenian army in a favourable position for its next attacks on
Azerbaijan. If the Armenian army does not wish to confront the
Azerbaijani army standing firmly on its soil, it is free to retreat
deep into Armenia.
The EU has behaved disingenuously and unconstructively
concerning its mission in Armenia. The European Union has grossly
violated its promises to the Azerbaijani side regarding the
mission's tasks, size, and scope. The mission is actually engaged
in creating military and intelligence cover for the Armenian side,
as well as pressure and provocations against Azerbaijan in the
border zone.
Despite the fact that among its tasks it is enlisted to solve
the issue of the impact of the past conflict on the population of
the border regions, the mission does not deal with the rights of
Azerbaijani refugees expelled from the border regions of Armenia,
and is engaged in turning a blind eye to the brutal destruction of
their homes, cemeteries, and cultural heritage by Armenia.
In conclusion, the EU representative allowed separate elections
on religious and ethnic grounds for people affected by the
conflict. Thus, Joseph Borrell called Armenians who voluntarily
moved from the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan last year at the
instigation of Armenia "refugees" and spoke about humanitarian care
for them, but did not say a word about the more than 300 thousand
Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia.
The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that the EU
representative is trying to create tension and complicate the
prospects for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia by showing such
open bias. The community calls on the EU institutions to refrain
from these actions, not to hinder the peace process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, to put an end to the provocative behaviour
of the EU mission in Armenia against Azerbaijan, and to support the
right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. ."
