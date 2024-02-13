Greenenergybreaks - Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Names Marinemax Executive To Board

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, announced that Anthony E. Cassella Jr., executive vice president finance and chief accounting officer at

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO)

has been appointed to its board of directors; Cassella will serve as an independent director. According to the announcement, the appointment reflects VMAR's leading role in marine technology innovation and underscores its commitment to strong corporate governance; the company noted that the veteran's background and industry knowledge“will bring incredible value to the next chapter of Vision Marine's mission to become the leading provider of electric propulsion for the boating industry.” A highly accomplished leader who has played a key role in MarineMax's growth, Cassella oversees key functions at MarineMax, such as finance, mergers and acquisitions, accounting, inventory and treasury.“Anthony brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Vision Marine Board, having served in roles of increasing responsibility over his 26-year career with MarineMax,” said Vision Marine Technologies CEO Alex Mongeon in the press release.“His progressive leadership at MarineMax aligns with our board's commitment to a thoughtfully executed growth strategy and robust corporate governance. We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the board and are eager to benefit from his strategic contributions.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies is a leader in the marine industry's shift to electric propulsion and is at the vanguard of this transformation. The company's pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system represents a significant leap in marine technology. As a champion of ecofriendly electric powerboats, the company is not just participating in the industry's evolution, it is driving it. The company's Flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric, purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high-efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric-motor design utilizing extensive control software. VMAR's E-Motion and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats result in far greater enhanced performance in general as well as higher speeds, longer range and a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to VMAR are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN