New Study By Sleepscore Labs Finds Enhanced Sleep With Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SleepScore Labs , the pioneer in sleep science and technology, is proud to announce the results of a new research study on the Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper . The study, which analyzed nearly 700 nights of sleep, has revealed that the Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper significantly improves sleep quality and provides numerous self-reported benefits.Objective sleep was measured using SleepScore Max, a non-contact monitor designed to unobtrusively measure sleep at home. During the study, participants tracked their sleep while using their existing mattress with no topper for 3 weeks. Following this baseline period, participants continued to track their sleep while using their same mattress with the addition of the Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper for a duration of 5 weeks, including a 2-week adjustment period. This objective sleep data, along with daily survey responses, provided comprehensive insights into the impact of the topper on sleep quality and participant experiences.One of the most striking findings from the study was that 100% of participants reported feeling comfort and support when using the Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper, compared to only 25% who reported comfort and 46% who reported support when asked about their mattress before receiving the topper. Additionally, participants reported feeling cooler at night (125% increase) and more well-rested in the morning (104% increase) when using the Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper.Importantly, the objective sleep data revealed that participants experienced a 12% reduction in nighttime awakenings when using the Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper compared to when they slept on the same mattress with no topper. This improvement in sleep continuity is crucial for achieving a deep and uninterrupted rest. For participants who added the Dormeo product to their existing innerspring mattress we saw significant improvements in deep sleep."We are thrilled to now have the objective evidence to substantiate what we have been hearing over and over again from our customers; our topper is changing lives. Our mission at Dormeo is to improve lives through better sleep through innovation and that is exactly what we are doing with The Premium Mattress Topper." - Scott Reid, CEO Dormeo North America“The recent McKinsey report on the global wellness market highlighted that sleep is the area of greatest need, and that consumers are searching for science-backed products and services. We are delighted to work with companies like Dormeo who are committed to leading in their space by understanding how their products impact sleep.” - Colin Lawlor, CEO SleepScore Labs.SleepScore Labs is continuously committed to advancing the understanding and improvement of sleep quality. The research findings on the Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper contribute substantially to this mission, demonstrating the power of innovative sleep solutions in enhancing sleep outcomes. By combining accurate sleep measurement technology with high-quality products like the Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper, SleepScore Labs aims to empower individuals to achieve optimal sleep and transform their overall well-being.For more information about SleepScore Labs and the Dormeo Premium Mattress Topper, please visit the SleepScore Labs website at .

