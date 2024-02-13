Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Earns Better Business Bureau® (BBB) Accreditation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevin Sands, DDS, a cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills, has earned accreditation by the Better Business Bureau® after delivering consistent top-quality care.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a skilled Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist , Kevin Sands, DDS states that he prioritizes his patients' satisfaction above all else. The“Dentist to the Stars,” as he is often called, has enhanced countless smiles throughout his career (including those of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Justin Bieber) with cosmetic dentistry procedures. Notably, Dr. Sands and his team regularly create customized porcelain veneers to beautify the smile and conceal a wide range of aesthetic imperfections, from chips and cracks to discoloration and misalignment.In 2023, Dr. Sands' devotion to exceptional patient experience earned his practice accreditation by the Better Business Bureau® (BBB). This organization, which focuses on advancing marketplace trust, reserves the“Accredited” seal for practices and businesses that receive top ratings from patients and consumers. The business must meet certain criteria and standards, including a sturdy devotion to ethics and transparent honesty with clientele.Moreover, Dr. Sands and his team of dental professionals are honored to have received BBB accreditation. Dr. Sands thanks his patients for their trust in his services and looks forward to providing unbeatable dental care for years to come.About Kevin B. Sands, DDSDr. Kevin Sands attended two of the top dental schools in the United States – USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies – before starting his practice, where he performs cosmetic, restorative, and general oral health treatments. He is affiliated with various organizations, societies, and boards, such as the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA). In addition to his world-renowned porcelain veneers, Dr. Sands offers treatments such as Zoom!® teeth whitening and full mouth restoration at his Beverly Hills and Dubai offices. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Sands and his practice, please visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills, facebook/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

