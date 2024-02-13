Charity Released Valentine's Day Ecard Just In Time For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- Pressat) Herefordshire based water poverty alleviation charity, Hope Spring , today announced the release of it Valentine's Day 2024 ecard

In a post on the NGO's website, Hope Spring announced the creation of six new animated and video eCards,, The new addition to Hope Spring eCards collection boosted the total number of Valentine's Day ecards on their ecard platform to just over sixty.

Hope Spring eCard is the charity ecards platform that raises money exclusively for Hope Spring's clean water projects. The platform manager Seun Olonade said,“we were quite late this year with our Valentine's Day ecards, our attention was Chinese New Year, which is separated from Valentine's Day, just by four days.” She added; however, I am pleased that we got the Valentine's day ecards ready in time. I look forward to our supporters and Visitors sending some of the cards we created in 2024.

Hope Spring uses proceeds from its eCards and donations from its supporters to create clean water projects, build boreholes and water wells for water poor communities in West Africa. Since it was founded in 2016, the organisation has impacted thousands of water poor communities in West Africa. It has just completed its first borehole project of 2024 last month.

You can find more information about Hope Spring eCards Valentine's Day eCards on their website. You can find more information about their water poverty alleviation project on their social media pages as well as their website.