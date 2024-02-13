Financial Independence Group Welcomes Katie Frazier As Director Of Sales Enablement

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Katie will be responsible for creating and implementing strategies and processes to align and drive sales growth through marketing and brand positioning.

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Financial Independence Group, a leading financial services company working with independent financial advisors specializing in annuities, life insurance and long-term care products, has named Katie Frazier as director of sales enablement.

Financial Independence Group Logo

Frazier joins FIG from Signal Advisors, where she served as the first marketing hire and played a pivotal role in building the brand positioning, team, training, and marketing processes for the early-stage startup IMO. Prior to Signal, Frazier spent eight years as vice president of marketing for Insurance News Net, a leading industry media and marketing firm. There she partnered with dozens of IMOs, FMOs, and carrier clients on brand and product positioning, specializing in financial advisor recruitment campaigns.

"Katie brings a unique perspective and a depth of experience from across the industry, specifically within the IMO landscape," said FIG CMO Tom Lamendola. "Her wealth of experience and proven track record in sales-focused marketing and brand management make her a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to leveraging Katie's expertise to enhance our sales enablement strategies and drive continued growth for FIG."

"I am thrilled to join and contribute to the success of FIG in this new era of serving independent financial professionals," Frazier said. "Their commitment to continuous growth and innovation along with their genuine and results-driven culture is unmatched. I am looking forward to contributing and helping to tell the FIG story."

Katie holds a bachelor's degree in communications from West Chester University and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Harvard Business School Online.

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

FIG is a financial services conglomerate and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, FIG's fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients. For more information, please visit .

