E-Cite To Include Gas Powered Options For Both Its GT And C3 Sports Cars Along With Current Electric Versions

E-Cite Motors Goes ICE ICE Baby!

BOTHELL, WA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC:VAPR) reveals that it will offer gas powered versions of its“GT” and“C3” mid-engine sports car models previously only to be available as all electric.

Both models will be available with gasoline internal combustion engines (ICE) and current electric (EV) options. The petrol-powered version of the GT will bear the designation of“IC-GT” and the electric version the“EV-GT”, whereas the C3 model“IC-C3” and“EV-C3” respectively.

E-Cite's GT model has been formally approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration“NHTSA” in accordance with (49 CFR Part 586) to be“new vehicles” legally driven on public roads in the US and the C3's submission is currently under review.

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented:“Our vehicles have been designed from the ground up to accommodate both EV and ICE options while sharing most components (aside from the drivetrain) with each other. This allows for production of either variant to be done concurrently alongside one another giving our customers a choice.”

“There is a demand for both EV and ICE vehicles, and we have been inundated with requests to offer our vehicles with both options. As true autophiles we are thrilled to be able to offer state-of-the-art high performance ICE versions of our iconically styled vehicles that are certain to satisfy the lust of even the most discerning of all petrol heads,” added E-Cite Motors CEO Barry Henthorn.

Both ICE and EV versions of the models share variants of the same aerospace aluminum chassis, mid-engine configuration, proprietary composite bodies, suspension, etc. of which all have been engineered for both drivetrains from the onset. The shared EV drivetrain is currently in the process of becoming certified with the California Air and Resources Board“CARB” and E-Cite intends to certify its ICE version as well for use in all 50 states.

E-Cite was the first company to get any vehicle approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under the Low Volume Manufacturers Act of which it has three distinctly different vehicles approved. This allows E-Cite to create its own VINs for its new vehicles. In addition, E-Cite was the first to receive a World Manufactures Identifier (WMI) under the Act registering it as a manufacturer for the sale of vehicles worldwide.

As this is the first time in history that a manufacture has reached the point of applying for certification from CARB under the Act, and there was no process in place to do so; E-Cite is working closely with CARB while they define the process, paving the way for future vehicles to go through the certification process.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

