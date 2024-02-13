(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / The nationally recognized law firm of Kelley | Uustal is pleased to welcome attorney Amanda Suarez to its trial team.

Trial attorney Amanda Suarez joins Kelley | Uustal.

Before joining Kelley | Uustal, Suarez contributed significantly to court victories at a national law firm based in Miami. In June 2023, she played a major role in winning a remarkable $63.5 million federal jury award - including $47.6 million in punitive damages - on behalf of two businessmen who claimed a Miami City Commissioner used their office to harass them after they supported the commissioner's political opponent.

The First Amendment retaliation case attracted considerable national media attention and led to calls for the commissioner's resignation.

"We are really looking forward to having Amanda on our team," said founding partner John Uustal. "Her passion for succeeding for her clients is impressive."

Suarez, for her part, called her new position "an amazing opportunity."

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this winning team," she said.

Suarez earned her juris doctor magna cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law. While there, she served as the symposium chair for the University of Miami Race and Social Justice Law Review, and as a fellow on the Human Rights Clinic's gender-based violence project team. She also earned a bachelor's degree from UM in psychology and political science.

Before entering private practice, Suarez sharpened her skills as an assistant public defender in the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office.

Kelley | Uustal ( ), a national law firm based in Fort Lauderdale, is focused on catastrophic injury, wrongful death cases, and complex commercial litigation. The firm can be reached at (954) 522-6601.

