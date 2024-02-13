Nexus Dental Systems Emphasizes Its Priority On Patient Health Amid CPAP Shortages

(MENAFN- GetNews) Following Recall of Many Philips Respironics' Sleep Apnea Devices, Nexus Dental Systems Offers Dental Sleep Medicine Providers and Sleep Apnea Patients Support and Oral Treatment Devices

February 12, 2024 -

Nexus Dental Systems , the only company in the market with a true end-to-end solution for dental sleep practices to identify, screen, treat, and monitor sleep treatment compliance for Oral Appliance Therapy, announced the people-centric company stands ready to assist patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and the sleep physicians now struggling to access life-saving healthcare as a result of the discontinued OSA devices.

Recently, Philips Respironics announced it would be discontinuing many devices used for sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment. Combined with a number of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandated CPAP recalls in the last few years, the discontinuation has left patients and providers without access to a crucial medical need.

“This is about saving lives, without question, and we are eager to support our partners in the medical community to make it happen,” said Brett Brocki, Founder of Nexus Dental Systems.“As many as four million people are already impacted and the CPAP shortage is projected to continue for multiple years. The conversation is no longer about CPAP alternatives existing, it's about CPAP alternatives being the key to life-saving healthcare.”

Nexus Dental Systems offers medical providers complete solutions for managing their dental sleep practices. With a mission of sleep apnea awareness and wellness initiatives throughout a number of communities, the company is driven by compassion and a goal to see the millions of adults suffering from untreated and/or undiagnosed sleep apnea well cared for and thriving.

The company is strongly and uniquely positioned to unite dental sleep practices with interdisciplinary providers and the key solutions for medically necessary dental treatments, including credentialing, whole team training, patient outreach, education, and medical billing. Because of Nexus Dental Systems' complete approach to care, it allows treatment to be billed in-network on many major insurance plans across the country. This means patients can receive rescue devices and oral appliance therapy as fast as possible.

“As a company, we address the main challenges dentists face when treating sleep apnea,” continued Brocki.“Our doors are open to those feeling abandoned and disappointed in the healthcare, or lack thereof, they are now experiencing. That welcome is extended to patients and the providers now unsure of how to best treat their patients. We are here to help during this transformational time in sleep medicine.”



For more information about Nexus Dental Systems and how it can help support your sleep practice and enhance patient care, visit our website.



About Nexus Dental Systems:

Nexus Dental Systems is the only company in the market with a true end-to-end solution. Our conglomerate has the B2B expertise that fulfills the needs of a dental practice to: Identify, Screen, Treat and Monitor Sleep Treatment Compliance for Oral Appliance Therapy. Our mission is to raise public awareness of sleep apnea, train dentists to implement dental sleep medicine, create sleep apnea programs for the industry, and connect patients with providers by creating sustainable and resilient systems for providers and the public. For more information, visit: / .

