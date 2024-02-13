UK unemployment rate drop in Q4 2023 despite lower job opportunities

(MENAFN) The unemployment landscape in Britain exhibited a noteworthy improvement during the final quarter of 2023, reverting back to levels seen in the corresponding period of 2022, even in the face of diminishing job prospects. Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics in Britain on Tuesday indicated a decrease in the unemployment rate to 3.8 percent during the last quarter of 2023, compared to 3.9 percent in the preceding three months ending in November. Projections had anticipated a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.2 percent, making this decline a positive surprise.



Moreover, the data unveiled a stability in the unemployment rate, maintaining parity with the fourth quarter of 2022. Concurrently, wages, excluding bonuses, experienced a 6.2 percent annual increase in the fourth quarter, a slight dip from the 6.7 percent growth observed in the three months leading up to November.



While the employment rate in the United Kingdom saw a modest uptick to 75 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting a 0.2 percent increase on a quarterly basis, it remains marginally lower by the same percentage in comparison to the corresponding period of 2022. Despite this slight decline, the sustained stability in the unemployment rate coupled with wage growth signals a degree of resilience in the British labor market amidst challenging economic conditions.

MENAFN13022024000045015682ID1107846263