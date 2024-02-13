Tender: Najaf-Karbala Metro Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced a tender for the construction of the Najaf-Karbala metro project.

The project is being offered on a design, build, operate, maintain, finance, and transfer ownership (DBOMFT) model, and the deadline for receiving Investment bids is Thursday, 11th April, 2024.

According to the tender document:

"The route starts from Najaf International Airport, passing through the city center of holy Najaf province, arriving at Karbala Airport International and then to the city center of holy Karbala province, with ... four main stations.

"The proposed length of the Najaf-Karbala metro route is 90 km."

(Source: National Investment Commission)

