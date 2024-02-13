Martin Clark Joins Expanding Wrights Plastics Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Martin Clark has joined the Wrights Plastics team

Martin was formerly in a Sales and Business Development role at Manchester-based plastic parts manufacturer Plastic Formers.

WEST BROMWICH, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Having spent over 40yrs in the acrylic fabrication sector , Martin brings not just a vast knowledge of processes and materials but also outstanding customer service skills that has seen him develop multi £m client accounts.When the fresh-faced 16yr old Martin began as a YTS at VT Plastics he probably did not think he was taking the first steps in a career in plastics that has lasted 40years so far. Starting in the warehouse, Martin swiftly became involved on the sales side of the business.Ambitious for success Martin moved to Bay Plastics and would go on, with one break at Plastic Formers, to spend almost 25 years at the South Shields-based plastics supplier, moving up the ranks to a UK-wide sales development role, before returning for a second stint at Plastic Formers in 2023.Martin had previously worked on joint projects with Wrights Plastics , but has been surprised by the scale of our operations and service offering.“Much of what Wrights do is very familiar but on a much larger scale – especially on the vacuum forming arm. But there are lots of products and processes that will be new to me and that's great as I love to keep on developing – even after 40 years there is always still plenty to learn!”Martin will have a UK-wide role to develop existing clients and introduce our services to new customers.Andy Watkins, Commercial Director at the West Bromwich-based family run business said "We are delighted that Martin, with all his experience has decided to join our Sales and Support team - he will be a real asset to the company."

