Official Reception For Kuwait Amir At Bahrain's Sakhir Palace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- An official reception was held at Sakhir Palace for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of his state visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Tuesday.

The motorcade of His Highness the Amir and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain headed to Sakhir Palace accompanied by cavalry, and students on sides of the road holding flags of Kuwait and Bahrain as well as performance by traditional bands.

A 21-gun salute marked arrival of His Highness the Amir, then national anthems of the two countries were played. (pickup previous)

