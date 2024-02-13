Abu Dhabi: New Mental Health Centre Launched To Serve 6,000 Patients Monthly

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 8:31 AM

Reem Hospital has expanded its integrated rehabilitation services offerings with the launch of the Reem Neuroscience Centre. This new Centre provides comprehensive mental health care through both outpatient clinics and an inpatient psychiatric department, ensuring seamless support for a wide range of needs.

Empowering patients with comprehensive mental healthcare, the new Reem Neuroscience Centre brings together a team of highly qualified psychiatrists and clinical psychologists.

With a capacity to serve over 6,000 patients monthly, offering a wide range of services across 25 dedicated treatment rooms, the Centre caters to diverse needs, from psychiatry, psychotherapy, child psychiatry and addiction treatment.

Additionally, the Centre will provide a specialised laboratory in diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Addressing mental health needs, the Centre offers specialised beds for conditions like eating disorders, mood disorders, and psychosis. Moreover, it provides cutting-edge treatment for Alzheimer's disease and child psychiatry.

The opening of the Reem Neuroscience Centre coincides with the hospital's ongoing project to add 25 new inpatient psychiatric beds. Further expansion is planned in the future to meet the growing demand for specialised mental health services.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH said: "We commend Reem Hospital's efforts in alignment with DoH's commitment to safeguard the mental and physical wellbeing of all members of the community, ensuring the quality of healthcare services provided to them. DoH continues to work in unison with strategic partners in the healthcare sector, calling on healthcare facilities to preserve the efficiency of the sector in Abu Dhabi, and continue providing healthcare services in accordance with international best practices, further cementing the Emirate's position as a leading healthcare destination globally."

Zaid Al Siksek, Chairman of Reem Hospital and Reem Neuroscience Centre said: "Following the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi's (DoH) call to prioritise both mental and physical health, Reem Hospital establishes the new Reem Neuroscience Centre. This expansion complements existing healthcare services and recognises the importance of enhancing the quality of life within the community."

