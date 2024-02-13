Ministry Of Labour Signs Mou With Meeza To Develop National Competencies In IT

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour yesterday singed a memorandum of understanding with Meeza Company, aimed at fostering skill development, enhancing competencies, and strengthening the national workforce in the information technology sector.

The agreement was signed by the Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs Office at the Ministry of Labour, Shaikha Abdulrahman Al Badi, and the acting Chief Executive Officer of Meeza Company, Mohsin Nasser Al Ghaithani.

This agreement entails that the Ministry of Labour and Meeza company will conduct training sessions led by skilled professionals in IT sector. This initiative is designed to equip the national workforce with the skills necessary to adapt to the evolving dynamics of this crucial sector and the job market. Additionally, the practical training provided by Meeza company offers the potential for job opportunities.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding comes within MoL's efforts to increase the effective participation rates of the national workforce in private sector facilities and to qualify and develop skills among job seekers to enable them to join jobs in large companies and various economic sectors.

The agreement aims to enable the skills of university graduates and students with practical knowledge and develop new student competencies in IT sector, and exchange information including newsletters, journals, studies, statistics, and data to enhance the presence of the national workforce in the information technology sector.

The Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs Office at the Ministry of Labour emphasised the importance of the agreement in qualifying and developing the skills of the national workforce and enhancing its competitiveness in the job market, especially in IT sector.

She pointed out that IT sector is witnessing tangible growth in Qatar, which necessitates the development of effective mechanisms to increase the participation rates of national workforce in this sector, which is one of the pillars of the national economy.

Al Badi also explained that today's agreement is part of the efforts of the national workforce affairs sector in the private sector to develop and qualify skills in partnership with companies, institutions, and entities in the private sector, noting that the private sector is an important partner for the Ministry of Labour in qualifying human resources, especially in the field of practical training which is an essential part of the qualification and skills development programs organized by the Ministry of Labour.

For his part, Acting CEO of Meeza Mohsin Nasser Al Ghaithani said:“Meeza understands the significance of developing local talent and supporting the State of Qatar's extended economic objectives. Through our diverse programs, such as Meeza Academy, we demonstrate our dedication to cultivating future professionals and fostering innovation in the IT industry. This aligns with Qatar Vision 2030's aim to establish a knowledge-driven economy.”