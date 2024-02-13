BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone To Be Presenter At Prestigious Ceremony In London

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is set to grace the stage as a presenter at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 in London, marking another milestone in her illustrious career. Alongside global personalities such as David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa, Padukone will represent India on this prestigious platform.

Padukone, known for her exceptional acting prowess and captivating screen presence, continues to garner international acclaim. Following her representation of India at the Academy Awards 2023, her inclusion as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards further solidifies her status as a global icon.

ALSO READ:

'Love you more than you know', Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Akira Akhtar on her birthday [PICTURE]

While the specific award category she will be presenting has not been disclosed, Padukone's participation is highly anticipated. Joining her as presenters are esteemed figures including Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, Hugh Grant from Wonka, and Lily Collins from Emily in Paris.

This isn't Padukone's first foray onto the global stage. Previously, she made waves as the sole Indian jury member at Cannes, unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy, and secured prominent endorsements with luxury brands, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with internationally.

The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday night, promising an evening of celebration and recognition of outstanding talent in the film industry.

On the professional front, Padukone is gearing up for the much-anticipated Singham sequel alongside her husband Ranveer Singh, directed by Rohit Shetty. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, audiences await the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Padukone is also set to star in the remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, showcasing her versatility across genres.