6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Volcano Islands, Japan Region - USGS

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Volcano Islands, Japan region at 11:19:36 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 249.8 km, was initially determined to be at 22.03 degrees north latitude and 142.75 degrees east longitude. ■
MENAFN13022024006374013804ID1107844656
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.