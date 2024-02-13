Air Defence Forces Destroyed 16 Shaheds At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of combat operations, 16 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed in the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This is stated in a message posted on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of combat operations, 16 enemy attack UAVs were destroyed within the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," the statement said.

It is noted that on the night of 13 February, the enemy attacked with 23 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia , Cape Chauda - Crimea.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of 12-13 February, one of the thermal power plants was damaged as a result of enemy shelling .

Photo: AFU