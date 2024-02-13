ITC Fabelle Introduces Limited Edition V-Day Creations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fabelle introduces a limited-edition range of special creations, crafted to delight the senses and ignite passion this Valentine's Day.



Ruby Velvet Gateau: Indulge in the heavenly fusion of classic red velvet cake and the newest sensation in chocolate - ruby chocolate. Delight in layers of organic beet financier, Fabelle Ruby Raspberry Ganache, raspberry feuilletine hazelnut crunch, and adorned with chocolate heart priced at INR 1,950.



Ruby Chocolate and Cherry Cremeux Croissant Supreme: Indulge in a delightful buttery croissant, rolled to perfection, and filled with tangy cherry cremeux, all wrapped in luxurious Ruby chocolate glaze at a price of INR 236.



Ruby Chocolate Eclair: Treat yourself to the exquisite flavours of ruby chocolate and elderflower ganache, elegantly topped with a ruby glaze, white chocolate accents, and delicate gold pearls starting at INR 236.



84% Signature Dark Chocolate Petit Cake: Experience the rich, fruity bitterness of our signature dark chocolate in three delectable forms - pure ganache, citrusy chocolate cream, and luscious chocolate mousse - all encased in a tantalising ruby glaze, priced at INR 625.



The signature offerings will be available across all Fabelle Boutiques till 18th February.





