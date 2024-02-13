Vulcan Forged Unveils Pioneering Developments: Introducing PYR, LAVA, And Elevating The Elysium Layer 1 Experience

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Vulcan Forged, the distinguished blockchain game studio and NFT marketplace, introduces groundbreaking developments set to redefine the crypto gaming landscape. As a transformative force in blockchain gaming, Vulcan Forged not only pushes technological boundaries but also promises an immersive user experience. Here are some of the key elements reshaping the future of Vulcan Forged and the broader crypto gaming industry.

PYR and LAVA

PYR is built as a settlement, staking and gaming utility token to power the entire Vulcan Forged ecosystem, with a maximum supply of 50,000,000 tokens and it is listed on many exchanges including Binance. PYR is the primary Vulcan Forged token.

LAVA is a secondary token created by Vulcan Forged. Its supply is capped at 1,000,000,000 tokens. LAVA is often referred to as 'the life-blood or bread and butter' of the ecosystem and for good reason.

The heartbeat of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem resonates through its native utility tokens - PYR and LAVA.

1. PYR, a dynamic catalyst, orchestrates marketplace transactions, fuels staking ventures in VulcanVerse land, and unlocks the realm of play-to-earn rewards.

2. Complementing this, LAVA, an off-chain value determinant, infuses an additional layer of sophistication, elevating the entire Vulcan Forged ecosystem.



Elysium Layer 1 Blockchain Focus

A pivotal moment in Vulcan Forged evolution unfolds with a strategic focus on Layer 1 blockchain Elysium . This intentional move promises an upswing in overall performance and scalability, providing users with an unparalleled gaming odyssey within the immersive VulcanVerse metaverse.

Elysium is a newly constructed blockchain developed by Vulcan Forged, aimed at offering solutions for NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and blockchain gaming projects. It distinguishes itself by being a green, energy-efficient protocol, consuming significantly less energy compared to traditional blockchains. This efficiency is achieved through its next-generation nominated proof-of-stake (NPoS) model.

1. Also in contrast to many old tech blockchains, Elysium is built on the substrate core framework, retaining the characteristics of EVM compatible chains, and offering a highly specialized Layer 1 chain that mirrors Ethereum's Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more, which significantly broadens its application spectrum​. So of the characteristics are:Familiarity | Support for Solidity, Vyper, and anything that compiles to EVM bytecode. Use Ethereum-based tools you love like MetaMask, Remix, Hardhat, Waffle, & Truffle.

2. Fast & Secure | Elysium delivers lighting speed transactions. And thanks to our Lossless integration, we provide a new layer of blockchain transaction security protecting you and your community from malicious exploits.

3. Empowering | With the GIFT protocol, you have the ability to sponsor tx fees, so your users don't have to worry about gas fee.

4. Easy | Built on a Polkadot substrate, we support interoperability between different blockchain networks and enable your NFTs to be used in more diverse ways.

Elysium's goal is to integrate blockchains that are used daily and offer services targeted at the general public to promote the broader adoption of blockchain technology. The blockchain facilitates a high transaction rate, boasting the capability of handling 2,500 transactions per second initially, with low $LAVA token fees, making it a viable solution for various applications, including gaming and metaverse projects​​.

Vulcan Olympiad Announcement:

Vulcan Forged recently announced the launch of its inaugural Vulcan's Gaming Olympiad . This was a two-week competition that

challenged players in six of its most popular games for a share of 4,000 PYR and 17,000 LAVA tokens (worth about $30k).

The Vulcan's Gaming Olympiad ran from January 16 until January 30, 2024, and featured the following games: Berserk, HeXenagos, Vulcan's Tower Defense, Vulcan, Runner, Tartarus, Vulcan's Creed



Conclusion of this ecosystem:

Vulcan Forged strategic moves in introducing PYR, LAVA, and enhancing the Elysium Layer 1 signify a commitment to pushing the boundaries of blockchain gaming. The upcoming Vulcan Olympiad not only marks a celebration of these technological feats but also invites the gaming community into a realm of endless possibilities. As Vulcan Forged continues to innovate, it cements its position as a leader, shaping the future of the crypto gaming landscape.

