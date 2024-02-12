Record-Setting Fundraising Campaign Sets The Stage For 6 Events In Philly Region For The Jazz Sanctuary In February

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz SanctuaryPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The most successful fundraising campaign in the 13 year history of The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia's most unique non-profit performing arts group, has concluded with a raise of over $10,000, as the organization begins February.“This was our best fundraising over two months ever. Ever. I'm absolutely grateful to all the donors who contributed to The Jazz Sanctuary during our two-month donor match campaign in December and January,” said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary.“The vast majority of our contributors donated small, but meaningful amounts, with a few coming in with larger donations, but all of the funds raised go towards continuing, and expanding, our mission, bringing jazz music to the Greater Philadelphia region through live concert performances and education programs.”Following three concerts earlier this month (in Yardley, Doylestown and Buckingham), there are three more live performances scheduled for The Jazz Sanctuary this month.Those events include:.Sunday, Feb. 18, The Jazz Sanctuary's always-popular“Jazz & Joe,” with live music, coffee and treats, returns to Main Line Unitarian Church (816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA 19333) as part of that morning's Sunday services (beginning at 10 a.m.). Among the musicians and artists expected to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass), joined by Dave Kenney (piano).Thursday, Feb. 22, The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Philadelphia's historic Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) for a two-hour“Jazz & Joe” concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. Among the musicians expected to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring James Dell'Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert is also free of charge..Sunday, Feb. 25, The Jazz Sanctuary makes its debut at Saint Miriam Parish & Friary (654 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031) for a 90-minute performance beginning at 3 p.m. Among the musicians expected to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring James Dell'Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass).The story of The Jazz Sanctuary begins with Segal, now 82 years old, who was diagnosed with a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in December 2006. After a grueling 13-hour surgery and 33 days in the hospital, Segal began outpatient rehabilitation.“When I came out of the hospital in January 2007, I couldn't walk, talk or read – I was essentially at zero,” said Segal.“I had to learn how to walk, how to speak, how to read all over again. I had decided to learn a musical instrument in my therapy and chose the bass. I re-learned how to read by reading the music, I re-learned my hand-eye coordination by playing, all through 2007 and well into 2008.”Segal had dabbled in guitar and bass but never pursued either instrument formally. When faced with the devastating effects of his AVM, Segal wanted to incorporate music into his therapy, playing bass to help improve his hand-eye coordination and reading ability.Segal's newfound love of jazz bass also came with a renewed promise to give back. Segal used his gift of music to start, in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, senior centers, hospitals, rehab centers, community centers and houses of worship throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs.Additional information about The Jazz Sanctuary is available at .

Alan Segal reveals the secret origin of The Jazz Sanctuary in a recent interview.