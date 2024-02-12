President Of Romania Invites President Ilham Aliyev To Visit His Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis has invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to his country, Trend reports.

According to the information, this was stated in the congratulatory letter of Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election.

Will be updated