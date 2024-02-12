President Of Romania Invites President Ilham Aliyev To Visit His Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President of
Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis has invited President Ilham Aliyev to
pay an official visit to his country, Trend reports.
According to the information, this was stated in the
congratulatory letter of Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis
to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his
confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election.
Will be updated
