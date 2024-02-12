Rytebox Acquires SR1 From Exactuals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RyteBox, a cloud-based end-to-end music rights and royalties administration platform, has acquired SR1, a digitally-native royalty calculation suite, from Exactuals. This acquisition greatly expands the capabilities and customer reach of both RyteBox and SR1. Joe DeCanio, President & CEO of SR1, and his team are joining RyteBox and will continue to support the SR1 customers.SR1 streamlines all aspects of royalty management for its clients, including mechanical licenses and reporting, expense processing, royalty statement generation, deal management, sales and income processing, master licensing and invoicing, and neighboring rights. These capabilities will both complement and expand on RyteBox's current offerings, which include contract and catalog management; revenue and royalty calculations, statements, and analytics; relationship management; and much more, to support both recorded music and music publishing.“Joe and the SR1 team have been doing incredible work helping artists get paid for nearly 20 years, and we could not be more excited to welcome them into the RyteBox fold,” said Scott T. Powell, President of RyteBox.“The transition for the dozens of SR1 customers has been smooth. I'm looking forward to expanding what more we can offer and providing the SR1 customers the ability to scale and efficiently handle growing data volumes on our new platform.”“I'm so glad to bring the SR1 team and our customers to RyteBox,” said Joe DeCanio, President & CEO of SR1.“Exactuals was an excellent partner for us over the past four years, but now it's time to expand what we can offer with RyteBox, backed by its parent company Axispoint, one of the top software developers in the music and media space. We now have the ability to offer true end-to-end solutions for the global music industry.”“SR1 is a strategic acquisition for RyteBox, and we're excited to bring them into our larger Axispoint family,” said Dan DiSano, President & CEO of Axispoint.“There is clear synergy between these two companies, and this will accelerate the growth of our overall rights and royalties customer base, geographic footprint, and products we can offer, creating a more robust and powerful experience for all.”For more information on RyteBox, visit rytebox.About RyteBoxRyteBox is an end-to-end music rights and royalties administration platform built in the cloud for content administrators and their global network. RyteBox supports both the publishing and recorded music businesses. The SaaS platform was born out of leading music and media software developer Axispoint, and is enabling rights administrators to manage their contracts, catalog, and rights; aggregate and collect greater revenue; and pay out royalties timely and accurately. The global music industry is experiencing high growth, and RyteBox is uniquely positioned and differentiated to help music companies and their creators capture increased revenue share across growing markets. For more information, visit rytebox.RyteBox Media ContactsLaurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications – ..., 646.484.6764Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications – ..., 609.221.2374

