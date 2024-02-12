Armenia Deliberately Delays Submitting Minefield Maps To Impede Return Of Idps

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The mine problem in Garabagh has been causing serious problems
for a long time. The fact that Armenia refused to present mine maps
at first and that the maps presented later were inaccurate
indicates how tense the processes are.
Armenia has submitted 8 minefield maps of territories located in
the liberated lands to Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) stated
that the submitted forms mainly consist of notes on the mined areas
covering the Murovdag height of the Kalbajar region.
The minefield maps submitted by Armenia cover some of the areas
along the former contact line.
However, information about the part of the former contact line
passing through Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, as well
as the areas mined by Armenian military units when they retreated
in November 2020, has not yet been submitted.
Many have suspicions about these maps because previous minefield
maps submitted by Armenia were inaccurate. Only 25 percent of these
maps were correct. Especially submitting minefield maps of the
height where civilians do not live increases this suspicion.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, the military
expert Adalet Verdiyev noted that the Armenian side is well aware
that presenting the map of mined areas is one of the factors that
will be used against it in the future. Besides, by presenting these
maps, the Armenian side confirms the mining of Azerbaijani
territories by its military and armed forces and engineer troops
during the occupation.
“On the other hand, of course, the late presentation of these
mined areas is used as a means to slow down the demining process of
Azerbaijan, in other words, to delay the return of Azerbaijanis to
their native lands. Armenia has never voluntarily submitted the map
of mined areas to the Azerbaijani side. Yerevan expected something
from Azerbaijan in return, such as the return of some of the
Armenian prisoners of Armenian origin who were arrested. Therefore,
these maps of mined areas in the hands of Armenia are being used as
a means of blackmail against Azerbaijan. This has always been so,
and it is so now. It will probably be no different in the future,”
the expert said.
He pointed out that Armenia is well aware that Azerbaijan will
not build any settlement at the height of Murovdag. In terms of
climate, geographical factors, and relief, a settlement will not be
built there. Therefore, Yerevan gives the mine map of these areas
but hesitates to give the map of the areas where the civilian
population lives.
“As for the question of the accuracy of the maps, I think that
the hostile behaviour of Armenia so far gives us the reason that
inaccurate maps are being presented to Azerbaijan on purpose. The
Armenian side is trying to extend the submission of maps as much as
possible. Providing inaccurate maps of one elevation of the 13,500
square kilometres of freed territory indicates that the Armenian
side is trying to spread this process for as long as possible. For
example, previously, there was a map of 97K maps in Aghdam district
alone. However, the number of presented mine maps is now 8. Even as
a percentage, this is a very small and ridiculous number,” the
military expert Adalet Verdiyev concluded.
MENAFN12022024000195011045ID1107841790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.