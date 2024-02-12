EU Reps Visit Kyrgyzstan For Regional Talks On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 12 . The EU
Special Representative for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala, and EU
Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, have arrived in
Kyrgyzstan for a working visit, Trend reports.
According to the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan, Hakala and
Niklasson have come for the EU-Central Asia Representatives meeting
on Afghanistan, where they will meet with colleagues from the five
Central Asian countries.
During their visit, meetings are also planned with
representatives of Kyrgyzstan's authorities and civil society.
Niklasson visited Afghanistan from February 5 to 8, 2024,
accompanied by Raffaella Iodice, the EU Chief of Mission to
Afghanistan, and her team. This visit to Kabul followed a period of
extensive outreach to countries invited to attend a meeting in Doha
on February 18 and 19 of Special Envoys for Afghanistan, convened
by the UN and hosted by Qatar.
The main focus of Niklasson's visit to Afghanistan was to
compare notes with the de facto authorities, other Afghans, and
representatives of the diplomatic community to help set realistic
expectations and better prepare for a constructive meeting in
Doha.
MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107841227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.