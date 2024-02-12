EU Reps Visit Kyrgyzstan For Regional Talks On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 12 . The EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala, and EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, have arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit, Trend reports.

According to the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan, Hakala and Niklasson have come for the EU-Central Asia Representatives meeting on Afghanistan, where they will meet with colleagues from the five Central Asian countries.

During their visit, meetings are also planned with representatives of Kyrgyzstan's authorities and civil society.

Niklasson visited Afghanistan from February 5 to 8, 2024, accompanied by Raffaella Iodice, the EU Chief of Mission to Afghanistan, and her team. This visit to Kabul followed a period of extensive outreach to countries invited to attend a meeting in Doha on February 18 and 19 of Special Envoys for Afghanistan, convened by the UN and hosted by Qatar.

The main focus of Niklasson's visit to Afghanistan was to compare notes with the de facto authorities, other Afghans, and representatives of the diplomatic community to help set realistic expectations and better prepare for a constructive meeting in Doha.