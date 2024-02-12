Nazi Who Fought In Garabagh On Armenian Side Detained In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Ulviyya Shahin
French law enforcement officers arrested a Nazi who fought in
Garabagh on the side of Armenia, Azernews reports, citing French
media.
The leader of the far-right group Zouaves Paris (ZVP), Marc de
Cacqueray-Valménier, was arrested along with 38 other members of
the group.
He is the only person whose detention in police custody was
extended this Sunday evening.
It is worth noting that in 2020, an ultra-right radical posted a
photo on social media wearing a mask and carrying weapons. On his
chest were two patches: the Armenian flag and a skull, used by some
SS units. He also expressed his desire to create a "brigade of
foreign volunteers" in cooperation with "local authorities," the
aim of which would be to wage war against Azerbaijan.
