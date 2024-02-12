Ian Healy Says Andre Russell 'Was Bowling Rubbish' In 2Nd T20I Against Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Adelaide, Feb 12 (IANS) Australia's legendary wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy was left unimpressed by the performance of West Indies' fast-bowling all-rounder Andre Russell in the second T20 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, and even called his bowling show as 'rubbish'.

In the match, Australia emerged victorious by 34 runs, thanks to a stunning, unbeaten 120 from Glenn Maxwell, which also took him equal to Rohit Sharma's record of five centuries in T20Is, the most by any men's batter.

Maxwell took a particular liking to Russell's bowling throughout his innings, as the all-rounder finished with figures of 0/59 from four overs, including giving away 25 runs in his last over.

“He was bowling rubbish. He didn't have to target him. He was bowling him shin-high full tosses. Then he'd bowl a wide one which he (Maxwell) would carve up, which is one of his great shots.

“Then he'd walk across, he (Maxwell) would get a half volley on leg stump, and he'd flick it for six. Andre got aggressive, but he should get aggressive at himself because that was absolute poo,” said Healy on SEN Radio.

Maxwell came in when Australia were in trouble at 64/3 in the seventh over and from there, he blasted eight sixes and 12 fours in an incredible knock of 120 not out from 55 balls. He stitched partnerships of 82 and 95 with Marcus Stoinis and Tim David respectively to propel Australia to 241/4, which is also their highest men's T20I score on home soil and fourth-highest total overall.

Set a huge target of 242 to chase, West Indies fell short by 34 runs. Healy was also left disappointed over Russell coming out to bat at number seven, where he made 37 from 16 balls, including hitting six boundaries. Healy felt Russell should have batted in the top four and described that decision from the West Indies as pathetic.

“Where did he bat? Lower than midfield, he batted seven. That's ridiculous. But he's obviously selfish and that's all he's batting at. Otherwise, you'd have him at four, especially in a run-chase like that. It's pathetic that the West Indies underuse him like we have underused Tim David in the past, but they're slowly moving him up behind Maxwell,” added Healy.

With Australia taking an unpassable 2-0 lead, their T20I series against the West Indies will come to an end via the final game at Perth on Tuesday.

