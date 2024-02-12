(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Baku and Moscow hold talks on fate of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh. "Moscow and Baku are coordinating the dates of the next round of negotiations on our peacekeeping contingent, the terms of its stay expire in 2025," Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov said, Azernews reports.

According to him, the Russian peacekeepers "effectively" fulfilled their functions, on the one hand "to protect this territory of Azerbaijan, and on the other hand, of course, it was important for the Armenian population that Russian peacekeepers were present there and ensured their security".

Recall that, Deputy Russia Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said the issue of peacekeepers in Garabagh is discussed only with the Azerbaijani side,

He noted the dialogue with partners is constructive:

"We resolve all issues based on mutual agreement. As for extending the powers of the Russian peacekeeping contingent after November 2025, it will depend on the situation in the region, requirements, and relevant agreements with Baku," said the deputy minister.