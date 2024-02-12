(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku and Moscow hold talks on fate of Russian peacekeepers in
Garabagh. "Moscow and Baku are coordinating the dates of the next
round of negotiations on our peacekeeping contingent, the terms of
its stay expire in 2025," Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail
Yevdokimov said, Azernews reports.
According to him, the Russian peacekeepers "effectively"
fulfilled their functions, on the one hand "to protect this
territory of Azerbaijan, and on the other hand, of course, it was
important for the Armenian population that Russian peacekeepers
were present there and ensured their security".
Recall that, Deputy Russia Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
the issue of peacekeepers in Garabagh is discussed only with the
Azerbaijani side,
He noted the dialogue with partners is constructive:
"We resolve all issues based on mutual agreement. As for
extending the powers of the Russian peacekeeping contingent after
November 2025, it will depend on the situation in the region,
requirements, and relevant agreements with Baku," said the deputy
minister.
